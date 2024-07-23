7/23/24 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, and Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY Nic Rangel.

Listen • 2:19:06