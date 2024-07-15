© 2024
The Roundtable

7/15/24 Extended Panel

Published July 15, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Political Consultant Libby Post, and Investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.

A traumatic and unsettling weekend with Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Trump in Butler, PA. We are two hours into our extended panel to discuss the shooting, the impact on an already turbulent campaign, security, guns, what’s happening in the Trump Campaign as the Republican National Convention is set to begin, the Biden White House, the FBI and, of course, any breaking news.

This hour we will do something we have never done on the panel before – we will take calls from you on what is happening with some very specific questions to discuss.

