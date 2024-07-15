7/15/24 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, Political Consultant Libby Post, and Investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.

A traumatic and unsettling weekend with Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Trump in Butler, PA. We will have an extended panel to discuss the shooting, the impact on an already turbulent campaign, security, guns, what’s happening in the Trump Campaign as the Republican National Convention is set to begin, the Biden White House, the FBI and, of course, any breaking news.