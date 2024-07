Opera Saratoga’s season begins Friday with Mozart's “Cosi Fan Tutte,” followed the next night by “Guys and Dolls” and on Sunday, June 30, with the world premiere of “Mad Scramble for Crumbs.”Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director Mary Birnbaum joins us for a preview of the performances that run through July 7 at the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga.

