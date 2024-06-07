© 2024
The Roundtable

6/7/24 RT Panel

Published June 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, and Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti.

