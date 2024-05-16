Bill Maher at The Palace in Albany 5/19 and new book on 5/21

For more than twenty-five years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on “Politically Incorrect”, and for the last twenty years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s work has garnered him 41 Emmy nominations.

Most recently, Bill launched a new podcast, “Club Random with Bill Maher.” The podcast records at the bar on Bill's property in Los Angeles, called Club Random, where he hosts hour-long, one-on-one interviews with a wide range of eclectic guests. Each episode features free flowing, longform conversations about anything and everything, except politics.

His new book, "What This Comedian Said Will Shock You" (Simon & Schuster) is out on May 21 and collects more than a decade of his “Real Time” editorials — rewriting, reimagining, and updating them, and adding new material to speak exactly to the moment we’re in. On May 19, Maher will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany, New York.