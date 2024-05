The novel, "The Missing Star," is based on the life of Vladimir Munk and Kitty Löwi. The book chronicles Vladimir and Kitty’s lives as children growing up under German occupation, and their deportation to the Terezin ghetto, where they met and fell in love. Julie Canepa is the author of the novel and co-author of documentary "Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk."

Listen • 16:08