© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"The Kite Runner" at Proctors 5/1-5/2

By Joe Donahue
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT
National Tour logo for The Kite Runner - 2024

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s beloved, international best-selling novel, "The Kite Runner" is a new play adapted by Matthew Spangler that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart.

The play opens tonight at Proctors in Schenectady and will be performed tomorrow night, as well. To find out more, we welcome Awesta Zarif who plays Soraya, (the main character’s wife). Awesta is a performing artist, educator, public speaking coach, political campaigner and activist residing in NYC.

Tags
The Roundtable theateractorproctors
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    5/1/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and Director, actor, educator and Co-Founder of WAM Theatre Kristen van Ginhoven.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 4/30/24
    Dan Delurey joins us to answer your questions about climate change and emerging clean energy technologies. Dan is Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. Joe Donahue hosts.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and The Book House
    This week's Book Picks come from Phil Lewis the owner of Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, MA and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, NY
  • Artwork for Illinoise
    The Roundtable
    An interview with Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury about Tony Award nominee for Best New Musical "Illinoise"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sufjan Stevens’ 2005 concept album “Illinois” enjoys cult status for its lush orchestrations and inventive lyrics. Tony Award-winner and Resident Choreographer of the New York City Ballet, Justin Peck, has transformed the album, with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of 2018’s “Fairview” Jackie Sibblies Drury, into a full-length theatrical performance that blends dance, theater, live music and storytelling into a breathtakingly emotional coming-of-age journey. “Illinoise” was presented at the Bard Fisher Center in summer of 2023 as a SummerScape commission. The Bard staging and the off-Broadway production at Park Avenue Armory earlier this year were sold out, highly praised, and “Illinoise” transferred to the St. James Theatre on Broadway this month. Opening night was April 24 and the limited engagement is scheduled to end on August 10. This morning, it was announced that “Illinoise” has been nominated for 4 Tony Awards.
Load More