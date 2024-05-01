"The Kite Runner" at Proctors 5/1-5/2

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s beloved, international best-selling novel, "The Kite Runner" is a new play adapted by Matthew Spangler that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart.

The play opens tonight at Proctors in Schenectady and will be performed tomorrow night, as well. To find out more, we welcome Awesta Zarif who plays Soraya, (the main character’s wife). Awesta is a performing artist, educator, public speaking coach, political campaigner and activist residing in NYC.