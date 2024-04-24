Writer's Read at The Linda on June 30

Writer’s Read creates and promotes performance opportunities for writers through curated live and digital programs. It is a platform for true personal stories, 650 words, five minutes long, and read aloud before an audience by the writer. In the digital arena people are drawn to spoken word programming more than ever before in a publishing world with shrinking opportunities for new voices.

Writer’s Read and the New York State Writers Institute have joined together to present personal summer camp stories from talented writers throughout New York’s Capital District. The deadline for entries is May 1.

The live event will take place at WAMC’s The Linda on June 30. To tell us more about Writer’s Read we welcome Edward McCann founder and Executive Director of Writer’s read, and Opalka Endowed Director of the New York State Writer’s Institute Paul Grondahl.