Michael Wear's "The Spirit of Our Politics"

When political division shows up not only on the campaign trail but also at our dinner tables, we wonder: Can we be part of a better way? The new book - The Spirit of Our Politics - says "yes," offering a distinctly Christian approach to politics that results in healing rather than division, kindness rather than hatred, and hope rather than despair.

Michael Wear is the founder, president, and CEO of the Center for Christianity and Public Life, a nonpartisan, nonprofit institution that contends for the credibility of Christian resources in public life. We welcome Michael Wear to the RT.