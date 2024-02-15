Ayesha Rascoe's "HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience"

At a time when the Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action, the importance and investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities is greater than ever for the Black community and the country.

The new book, "HBCU MADE: A Celebration of the Black College Experience," edited and with a foreword by Ayesha Rascoe, host of National Public Radio’s Weekend Edition Sunday is an essay collection and includes a diverse set of contributors including Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, Branford Marsalis, Roy Wood Jr, along with other prominent and up-and-coming alumni.

HBCU MADE beautifully pulls back the curtain on the lived experience of prominent graduates while also shining a bright light on the significant contribution that HBCUs have made to American culture. It is a pleasure to welcome Ayesha Rascoe to the RT.