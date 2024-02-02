© 2024
Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest will not seek re-election
The Roundtable

"Portrait of a Bank Robber" event at Northshire

By Joe Donahue
Published February 2, 2024 at 11:53 AM EST
Joe Donahue, Matthew Klane, Daniel Killion
Sarah LaDuke
/
WAMC
Joe Donahue, Matthew Klane, Daniel Killion in Studio A at WAMC

Artist, small-business owner, and formerly incarcerated bank robber, Daniel Killion has a new book, "Portrait of a Bank Robber." In the mid-'90s, pre-consciously aware of "wage slavery" and "systemic racism," and after seeing the iconic film Point Break, he is inspired to rob banks. It's a romantic life-defining spree that ends in Danny (alias: Paul Blackman) inevitably getting "busted."

With a 13-year sentence, it was hard for Killion to imagine life outside of prison, but there’s one thing that he says saved him: his love for art. Through Connecticut’s Community Partners in Action, Killion redirected his frustration into creativity with their prison arts program.

Daniel Killion and Matthew Klane will be talking about the book at Northshire Saratoga on Wednesday, February 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
