The Roundtable

"High Time" by Hannah Rothschild

Published January 8, 2024 at 10:47 AM EST
Hannah Rothschild - High Time - knopf.jpg
Knopf

Hannah Rothschild is an author, filmmaker, philanthropist and businesswoman. She was the first woman to chair London’s National Gallery. Her first book, "The Baroness" was about her great aunt, Nica who supported a generation of jazz musicians and loved one above all others: the late great Thelonious Monk.

Her first novel, "The Improbability of Love," was shortlisted for the Bailey’s Women’s Prize for Fiction and was followed by her second novel, "House of Trelawney."

Her latest novel, "High Time," is an outlandish comedy of morals and manners about a highborn British family of outrageous characters - a delicious story of madness, mayhem, and mischief run amok.

(Encore airing.)

