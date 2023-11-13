Protecting Democracy through Local Journalism - live panel discussion at Hearst Media Center on 11/15

Margaret Sullivan is our next guest. She is the author of the books "Ghosting the News" and "Newsroom Confidential." She is the Former Editor at The Buffalo News, Former Public Editor at The NY Times, and Media Columnist at The Washington Post, now writing for The Guardian US.

She will take part in a panel this Wednesday, November 15 on Protecting Democracy through local journalism.

The panel includes: President of The NewsGuild Jon Schleuss, Publisher of Capital Region Independent Media Mark Vinciguerra, and Editor of the Times Union Casey Seiler. Judy Patrick Vice President for Editorial Development at The New York Press Association will moderate the panel.