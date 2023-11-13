© 2023
The Roundtable

Protecting Democracy through Local Journalism - live panel discussion at Hearst Media Center on 11/15

By Joe Donahue
Published November 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST

Margaret Sullivan is our next guest. She is the author of the books "Ghosting the News" and "Newsroom Confidential." She is the Former Editor at The Buffalo News, Former Public Editor at The NY Times, and Media Columnist at The Washington Post, now writing for The Guardian US.

She will take part in a panel this Wednesday, November 15 on Protecting Democracy through local journalism.

The panel includes: President of The NewsGuild Jon Schleuss, Publisher of Capital Region Independent Media Mark Vinciguerra, and Editor of the Times Union Casey Seiler. Judy Patrick Vice President for Editorial Development at The New York Press Association will moderate the panel.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
