The Crossword Show at The Linda

Zach Sherwin is a published New York Times crossword author and Los Angeles-based comedian. His writing for the web series Epic Rap Battles of History has received numerous Streamy Awards and Emmy nominations, and his other writing credits range from The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to MAD Magazine.

The Crossword Show is making its Albany debut tonight at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. Zach Sherwin hosts and tonight’s guest solvers are Will Smalley and Kathleen Carey.

Smalley is a purveyor of the silly-arts and a self-described “dude-lover extraordinaire.” As an established LGBTQ+ voice in the Boston comedy scene, Will is a former Boston Comedy Festival finalist and has also appeared in Portland, OR’s Bridgetown Comedy Festival.

Carey is an actor who has been a fixture of the Capital District theater community for more than 30 years. She’s also a manager at The Little Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza.

At The Crossword Show - Zach Sherwin will preside over this panel of guests as they solve an actual crossword puzzle live onstage, with everything displayed on a big screen so the audience can follow along.