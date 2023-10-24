© 2023
The Roundtable

The Crossword Show at The Linda

By Joe Donahue
Published October 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT

Zach Sherwin is a published New York Times crossword author and Los Angeles-based comedian. His writing for the web series Epic Rap Battles of History has received numerous Streamy Awards and Emmy nominations, and his other writing credits range from The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to MAD Magazine.

The Crossword Show is making its Albany debut tonight at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. Zach Sherwin hosts and tonight’s guest solvers are Will Smalley and Kathleen Carey.

Smalley is a purveyor of the silly-arts and a self-described “dude-lover extraordinaire.” As an established LGBTQ+ voice in the Boston comedy scene, Will is a former Boston Comedy Festival finalist and has also appeared in Portland, OR’s Bridgetown Comedy Festival.

Carey is an actor who has been a fixture of the Capital District theater community for more than 30 years. She’s also a manager at The Little Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza.

At The Crossword Show - Zach Sherwin will preside over this panel of guests as they solve an actual crossword puzzle live onstage, with everything displayed on a big screen so the audience can follow along.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
