The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT
This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.

  • Cave of Bones: A True Story of Discovery, Adventure, and Human Origins by Lee Berger and John Hawks
  • Country Life: Homes of the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley by William and Zander Abranowicz
  • Trailblazing Women Printmakers: Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios and the Folly Cove Designers by Elena M. Sarni
  • On the Edge of the World by Anna Desnitskaya and translated by Lena Traer
  • Invisible Things by Andy Pizza and Sophie Miller
battenkill books
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
