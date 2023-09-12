Book Picks - Battenkill Books
This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.
List:
- Cave of Bones: A True Story of Discovery, Adventure, and Human Origins by Lee Berger and John Hawks
- Country Life: Homes of the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley by William and Zander Abranowicz
- Trailblazing Women Printmakers: Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios and the Folly Cove Designers by Elena M. Sarni
- On the Edge of the World by Anna Desnitskaya and translated by Lena Traer
- Invisible Things by Andy Pizza and Sophie Miller