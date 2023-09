The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are former NY 19 Congressperson and attorney John Faso, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson.

**Please note: today's audio is from a back-up recording source and will sound different than usual.**