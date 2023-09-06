"The Auburn Conference" by Tom Piazza

It is 1883, and America is at a crossroads. At a tiny college in Upstate New York, an idealistic young professor has managed to convince Mark Twain, Frederick Douglass, Herman Melville, Walt Whitman, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Confederate memoirist Forrest Taylor, and romance novelist Lucy Comstock to participate in the first (and last) Auburn Writers’ Conference for a public discussion about the future of the nation.

"The Auburn Conference" is a new novel by Tom Piazza.

Tom Piazza’s twelve books include the novels "A Free State" and "City of Refuge," the story collection "Blues" and "Trouble," and his nonfiction work "Why New Orleans Matters." He was a principal writer for the HBO series "Treme."

Originally aired May 2023.