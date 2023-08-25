© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

8/25/23 RT Panel

Published August 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, and Director, Actor and Educator Kristen van Ginhoven.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelmalia dumontfran bermankristen van ginhoven
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    8/24/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Albany’s Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, investigative journalist and visiting professor at UAlbany Rosemary Armao, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    8/23/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • Meadowlark Fest 2023 festival poster
    The Roundtable
    Meadowlark Festival 9/8-10 at Stone Ridge Orchard
    Joe Donahue
    The Hudson Valley Meadowlark Festival is set to take place from September 8-10 at Stone Ridge Orchard & Farmers Market in Stone Ridge, New York, featuring some of the most storied names in Americana, indie rock, and experimental music.
  • Book cover for "Pricing the Priceless" by Paula DiPerna
    The Roundtable
    "Pricing the Priceless" by environmental strategist Paula DiPerna
    Joe Donahue
    In the new book, "Pricing the Priceless: The Financial Transformation to Value the Planet, Solve the Climate Crisis, and Protect Our Most Precious Assets," environmental strategist, speaker, world traveler and author Paula DiPerna looks to de-mystify and unveil today’s most fascinating financial disruption: pricing the priceless to flip conventional ideas of how we value natural assets and why.
  • Book cover for "Holding the Note" by David Reminick
    The Roundtable
    "Holding the Note: Profiles in Popular Music" by David Remnick
    Joe Donahue
    Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and editor of The New Yorker David Remnick has gathered his writing on some of the essential musicians of our time - intimate portraits of Leonard Cohen, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and more for his new book, "Holding the Note."
  • Book cover of "You are Here" by Karin Lin-Greenberg
    The Roundtable
    "You Are Here" by Karin Lin-Greenberg
    Joe Donahue
    Karin Lin-Greenberg is an English Professor at Siena College and the author of the new bestselling novel, "You are Here." As a once-bustling mall prepares to shut its doors for the final time, the residents of an upstate New York town must reckon with a shocking act that forces them to reevaluate who they are and what they want.
  • The Roundtable
    Climate Activist Mark Dunlea discusses "Putting Out the Planetary Fire: An Introduction to Climate Action and Advocacy"
    Joe Donahue
    Climate Activist Mark Dunlea has spent a lifetime on these issues and is author of the new book: "Putting Out the Planetary Fire: An Introduction to Climate Action and Advocacy." The volume provides an overview of the central issues in the climate movement: Renewable Energy, Environmental Justice, Reparations, False Climate Solutions, Real Life Barriers, carbon pricing, Green New Deal, crypto mining, plastics, and military.
Load More