© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World" by Shelley Puhak

Published May 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World"
Bloomsbury Publishing
/
2022

Author Shelley Puhak’s new book, "The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry that Forged the Medieval World," tells the little-known story of two trailblazing women in the Early Middle Ages who wielded immense power, only to be vilified for daring to rule.

The two queens commanded armies and negotiated with kings and popes. They formed coalitions and broke them, mothered children and lost them. They fought a decades-long civil war—against each other. With ingenuity and skill, they battled to stay alive in the game of statecraft, and in the process laid the foundations of what would one day be Charlemagne’s empire. Yet after the queens’ deaths—one gentle, the other horrific—their stories were rewritten, their names consigned to slander and legend.

In "The Dark Queens," award-winning writer Shelley Puhak looks to set the record straight.

Tags
The Roundtable medievalqueenqueens
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    5/5/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Bennington College faculty member, former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, and Chairman of Capital District Latinos Dan Irizarry.
  • voxpop1400.png
    Vox Pop
    Aging Together with Greg Olsen 5/4/23
    May is Older Americans Month. Our guest today is Greg Olsen, Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging. We'll discuss a range of issues affecting older adults, including social isolation and resources available to help older adults address them. The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Photo-2_PC-Polina-Malikin-scaled.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Common Ground: 2023 Fisher Center LAB Biennial: An International Festival on the Politics of Land and Food
    Joe Donahue
    “Common Ground,” the 2022-2023 iteration of the Fisher Center LAB Biennial, a four-day festival on the politics of land and food, opens today and runs through May 7. For the LAB Biennial, the Fisher Center commissions new work that grapples with some of the most pressing questions of our time.
  • The Linda logo
    The Roundtable
    Coming up at The Linda
    Peter Hughes, Manager of The Linda: WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, joins us with a preview of upcoming events and broadcasts.
  • Book cover for "Bright Kids Who Couldn't Care Less: How to Rekindle your Child's Motivation"
    The Roundtable
    Dr. Ellen Braaten's new book explores how to motivate children
    Joe Donahue
    Dr. Ellen Braaten joins us to discuss her new book, "Bright Kids Who Couldn't Care Less: How to Rekindle Your Child's Motivation." In the book she aims to help readers understand the myriad biological, psychological, and social factors that affect motivation.
  • 54RTPanel.png
    The Roundtable
    5/4/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and adjunct professor at UAlbany and RPI Rosemary Armao, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof.
Load More