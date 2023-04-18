© 2023
"Grand Delusion: The Rise and Fall of American Ambition in the Middle East" by Steven Simon

By Joe Donahue
Published April 18, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT
Book cover for "Grand Delusion" by Steven Simon
Penguin Press
/

The new book, "Grand Delusion: The Fall and Rise of American Ambition in the Middle East," is the culmination of Steven Simon’s almost 40 years of expertise and insider foreign policy access. The book is a deeply informed reckoning with U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq and the fall of Baghdad, Simon’s new book explores Middle East policies of each President since Ronald Reagan.

Steven Simon served on the National Security Council staff as senior director for Middle Eastern and North African affairs 2011-2012. He also worked on the NSC staff 1994-1999 on counterterrorism and Middle East security policy. These assignments followed a fifteen-year career at the U.S. Department of State.

Middle East, Middle East Policy, war, oil, Foreign Policy, foreign relations
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
