Dr. Peniel Joseph to discuss America's Third Reconstruction at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall 4/19

Distinguished historian of racial justice movements Dr. Peniel Joseph will be speaking Wednesday night, April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York. Joseph’s new book, “The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century,” examines the racial reckoning that unfolded in 2020 in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Joseph says America’s first and second Reconstructions fell tragically short of their grand aims. Our Third Reconstruction offers a new chance to achieve Black dignity and citizenship at last—an opportunity to choose hope over fear.

The talk at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is presented by The Justice Center of Rensselaer County with support from the NYS Writers Institute and the Center for Law and Justice.

The event will be moderated by Jennifer Burns, Ph.D, historian and lecturer in the University at Albany's Africana Studies Department and Roundtable panelist.