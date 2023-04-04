© 2023
The Roundtable

ESPN's Mike Greenberg on "Got Your Number," the NBA playoffs, new MLB rules, and the Jets

By Ian Pickus
Published April 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
"Got Your Number" is the latest book from Mike Greenberg of ESPN.
If you love sports, there’s a good chance you love numbers, too: uniforms, record-setting stats, and indelible years.

Mike Greenberg is the co-author of the new book “Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own.”

It’s a chance for some of sports’ greatest barroom debates to get settled on the page, at least according to Greenberg, who hosts “Get Up” and “NBA Countdown” on ESPN in addition to his long-running ESPN Radio duties.

