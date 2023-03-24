© 2023
The Roundtable

“The Hudson Valley: The First 250 Million Years” By David Levine

By Joe Donahue
Published March 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Book cover for “The Hudson Valley: The First 250 Million Years”

From the dinosaurs and the glaciers to the first native peoples and the first European settlers, from Dutch and English Colonial rule to the American Revolution, from the slave society to the Civil War, from the robber barons and bootleggers to the war heroes and the happy rise of craft beer pubs, the Hudson Valley has a deep history.

“The Hudson Valley: The First 250 Million Years” chronicles the Valley’s rich and fascinating history and charms. Often funny, sometimes personal, always entertaining, this collection of essays offers a unique look at the Hudson Valley’s most important and interesting people, places, and events.

Events:
Albany Institute of History and Art - 3/26 at 2 p.m.
Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison, co-hosted by Split Rock Books - 4/8 at 2 p.m.
Golden Notebook in Woodstock - 4/22 at 2 p.m.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
