"The Exceptions" by Kate Zernike
In 1999, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology admitted to discriminating against women on its faculty, forcing institutions across the country to confront a problem they had long ignored: the need for more women at the top levels of science.
Written by Kate Zernike, the journalist who broke the story for The Boston Globe, "The Exceptions" is the untold story of how sixteen highly accomplished women on the MIT faculty came together to do the work that triggered the historic admission.