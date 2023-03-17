Pulitzer Prize winner and Ireland Professor of Poetry Paul Muldoon on poetry, songwriting, and trying

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon is considered “the most significant English-language poet born since the second World War.” In November 2022, Irish President Michael Higgins named Muldoon the ninth “Ireland Professor of Poetry,” an honor bestowed jointly by universities and cultural organizations in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland—and a role akin to “Poet Laureate” for all of Ireland.

His most recent collection is "Howdie-Skelp," named for the slap in the face a midwife gives a newborn baby to wake it up. The book was named a Best Book of the Year by Financial Times, Irish Times, and The Guardian.

He is the author of more than 30 collections. Muldoon, a former poetry editor of The New Yorker, has taught poetry at Princeton since 1987 and songwriting since 2013. He collaborated with Sir Paul McCartney to edit and write the introduction for, “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present” - a two-volume edition in which McCartney recounts his life and art through the prism of 154 songs from all stages of his career.