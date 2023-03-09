"The Oscar Wars" by New Yorker Magazine writer Michael Schulman

In the new book "Oscar Wars," Michael Schulman chronicles the history of the Academy Awards and the personal dramas - some iconic, others never-before-revealed - that have played out on the stage and off camera.

Michael Schulman is the author of the New York Times bestseller "Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep" and a staff writer at The New Yorker, where he has contributed since 2006. His work has also appeared in the New York Times, Vanity Fair, and other publications.