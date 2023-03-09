© 2023
"The Oscar Wars" by New Yorker Magazine writer Michael Schulman

By Joe Donahue
Published March 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
In the new book "Oscar Wars," Michael Schulman chronicles the history of the Academy Awards and the personal dramas - some iconic, others never-before-revealed - that have played out on the stage and off camera.

Michael Schulman is the author of the New York Times bestseller "Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep" and a staff writer at The New Yorker, where he has contributed since 2006. His work has also appeared in the New York Times, Vanity Fair, and other publications.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
