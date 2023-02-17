© 2023
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer says she won't seek a third term
Woodstock Film Festival presents "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks " screening at UPAC in Kingston tonight

By Joe Donahue
Published February 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
rosaparksevent.jpg
Provided
/
woodstockfilmfestival.org

There will be a free screening of "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks" at UPAC in Kingston, New York tonight at 7 p.m. The film takes a deeper dive into the groundbreaking actions spearheaded by Rosa Parks throughout the course of the civil rights movement. Acclaimed director Yoruba Richen will participate in an in-person Q&A following the screening and she joins us this morning.

Yoruba Richen is an award-winning documentary filmmaker whose work has been featured on multiple outlets including Netflix, MSNBC, FX, HBO, Frontline, The Atlantic and Field of Vision.

Her recent films are the Emmy nominated "How It Feels to Be Free" which premiered on PBS’s American Masters and the Peabody and Emmy nominated "The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show" which is streaming on Peacock.

The screening at UPAC is free and RSVP is required.

The Roundtable civil rightsCivil Rights Movementrosa parksprotestrebelamerican historyRacismanti-racismwoodstock film festivaldocumentarypeacockfilmmaker
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
