© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

Published November 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
bookpicks112222.jpg
Assorted Publishers
/

Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

  • The White Wall by Emily Flitter
  • Power Failure by William D. Cohan
  • Toad by Katherine Dunn
  • The Kind Worth Killing by Peter Swanson
  • The Kind Worth Saving by Peter Swanson
  • Keepunumuk: Weeachumun’s Thanksgiving Story by Danielle Greendeer, Anthony Perry, and Alexis Bunten, illustrated by Garry Meeches Sr.
  • Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty
    Tags
    The Roundtable Book Pickschatham bookstorebook reviewbook reviews
    Stay Connected
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
    See stories by Sarah LaDuke
    Related Content
    Load More