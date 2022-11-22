Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore
Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
- The White Wall by Emily Flitter
- Power Failure by William D. Cohan
- Toad by Katherine Dunn
- The Kind Worth Killing by Peter Swanson
- The Kind Worth Saving by Peter Swanson
- Keepunumuk: Weeachumun’s Thanksgiving Story by Danielle Greendeer, Anthony Perry, and Alexis Bunten, illustrated by Garry Meeches Sr.
- Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty