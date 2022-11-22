Peter Steiner's "The Inconvenient German"

Peter Steiner is the author of the critically acclaimed Louis Morgon series of crime novels. He is also a cartoonist for The New Yorker and is the creator of one of the most famous cartoons of the technological age which prompted the adage, ‘On the Internet, nobody knows you’re a dog.’

In his new Willi Geismeier novel "The Inconvenient German," it's 1944 and Captain Charlie Herder’s plane is shot down in woods near Munich. A week later, he has managed to evade capture by the SS, but for how much longer? As the American pilot desperately tries to make his way to the French border, a huge manhunt ensues.

Former Munich police detective Willi Geismeier is still proving to be a thorn in the side of the Gestapo in his new incarnation as leader of the Flower Gang, a flourishing network of secret operatives helping Jews and others escape Germany. But a catastrophe occurs when the gang’s plan to help Charlie is compromised, and Willi faces a race against time to work out how their scheme was derailed if he and his operatives are to stand a chance of surviving the war.