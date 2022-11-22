© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Peter Steiner's "The Inconvenient German"

Published November 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
petersteiner-theinconvenientgerman.jpg
Severn House
/

Peter Steiner is the author of the critically acclaimed Louis Morgon series of crime novels. He is also a cartoonist for The New Yorker and is the creator of one of the most famous cartoons of the technological age which prompted the adage, ‘On the Internet, nobody knows you’re a dog.’

In his new Willi Geismeier novel "The Inconvenient German," it's 1944 and Captain Charlie Herder’s plane is shot down in woods near Munich. A week later, he has managed to evade capture by the SS, but for how much longer? As the American pilot desperately tries to make his way to the French border, a huge manhunt ensues.

Former Munich police detective Willi Geismeier is still proving to be a thorn in the side of the Gestapo in his new incarnation as leader of the Flower Gang, a flourishing network of secret operatives helping Jews and others escape Germany. But a catastrophe occurs when the gang’s plan to help Charlie is compromised, and Willi faces a race against time to work out how their scheme was derailed if he and his operatives are to stand a chance of surviving the war.

Tags
The Roundtable peter steinersuspense fictiongermanyWorld War IIworld war
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • charlesleersen-downandoutinparadise.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Charles Leerhsen's new biography of Anthony Bourdain
    Joe Donahue
    "Down and Out in Paradise" by Charles Leerhsen is the first book to tell the true and full Anthony Bourdain story, relating the highs and lows of an extraordinary life.
  • Hayley Campbell - All The Living and the Dead
    The Roundtable
    Hayley's Campbell's new book is an exploration of the people who have made death their life's work
    Joe Donahue
    We are surrounded by death. It is in our news, our nursery rhymes, our true-crime podcasts. Yet from a young age, we are told that death is something to be feared. How are we supposed to know what we’re so afraid of, when we are never given the chance to look? Fueled by a childhood fascination with death, journalist Hayley Campbell searches for answers in the people who make a living by working with the dead. Her book is "All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's Work."
  • Power Failure by William Cohan
    The Roundtable
    "Power Failure" by William Cohan
    Joe Donahue
    No company embodied American ingenuity, innovation, and industrial power more spectacularly and more consistently than the General Electric Company. GE once developed and manufactured many of the inventions we take for granted today, nearly everything from the lightbulb to the jet engine. GE also built a cult of financial and leadership success envied across the globe and became the world’s most valuable and most admired company. But even at the height of its prestige and influence, cracks were forming in its formidable foundation. In "Power Failure," Cohan punctures the myth of GE, exploring in how a once-great company wound up broken and in tatters.
  • patriciacornwell-livid-grandcentralpublishing.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Patricia Cornwell discusses latest Scarpetta novel
    Joe Donahue
    Patricia Cornwell is considered one of the world's best crime writers. She joins us to discuss "Livid: A Scarpetta Novel."
Load More