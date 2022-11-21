Charles Leerhsen's new biography of Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain’s death by suicide in June, 2018 shocked people around the world. Bourdain seemed to have it all: an irresistible personality, a dream job, a beautiful family, and international fame. The reality, though, was more complicated than it seemed.

"Down and Out in Paradise" by Charles Leerhsen is the first book to tell the true and full Anthony Bourdain story, relating the highs and lows of an extraordinary life.

Charles Leerhsen is a former executive editor at Sports Illustrated. He has written for Rolling Stone, Esquire, and The New York Times.