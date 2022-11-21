© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Charles Leerhsen's new biography of Anthony Bourdain

Published November 21, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
charlesleersen-downandoutinparadise.jpg
Simon & Schuster
/

Anthony Bourdain’s death by suicide in June, 2018 shocked people around the world. Bourdain seemed to have it all: an irresistible personality, a dream job, a beautiful family, and international fame. The reality, though, was more complicated than it seemed.

"Down and Out in Paradise" by Charles Leerhsen is the first book to tell the true and full Anthony Bourdain story, relating the highs and lows of an extraordinary life.

Charles Leerhsen is a former executive editor at Sports Illustrated. He has written for Rolling Stone, Esquire, and The New York Times.

Tags
The Roundtable biographycelebrityaddictionaddiction recoverysuicide
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Joan Osborne
    The Roundtable
    On the heels of "Radio Waves," Joan Osborne to perform, speak at "We Got The Beat" summit
    Ian Pickus
    Later this month, several of music’s brightest lights will gather for a weekend conference at the Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock for the “We Got The Beat: Women in Music Summit.” The gathering runs March 25, 26 and 27, and features panels, performances and much more. My colleague Sarah LaDuke is hosting one of the panels. On March 27 at 6, Joan Osborne will sit for a conversation before a concert at 8. It all comes as she celebrates the release of her latest album “Radio Waves,” which features archival radio performances from Osborne’s long career.
  • 14447028372938777320.jfif
    The Roundtable
    7th Annual BraVa! fundraiser for the YWCA
    Joe Donahue
    The 7th Annual BraVa! event will take place on November 18. BraVa! is a fundraiser to benefit YWCA of the Greater Capital Region that will provide new bras to those in need. Partnering with the Arts Center of the Capital Region this event features talented local writers who will read jury-selected poems and essays or perform songs and monologues on the subject of the brassieres in their lives.
  • jerrysaltz-artislife.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Art is Life" by Pulitzer Prize winning Art Critic Jerry Saltz
    Joe Donahue
    Jerry Saltz is one of our most-watched writers about art and artists, and a passionate champion of the importance of art in our shared cultural life. Now, in his new book, "Art Is Life: Icons and Iconoclasts, Visionaries and Vigilantes, and Flashes of Hope in the Night," Jerry Saltz draws on two decades of work to offer a real-time survey of contemporary art as a barometer of our times.
  • the-last-folk-hero.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Jeff Pearlman writes about the life of Bo Jackson in new book
    Joe Donahue
    From the mid-1980s into the early 1990s, the greatest athlete of all time streaked across American sports and popular culture. Then, almost overnight, he was gone. He was Bo Jackson.
Load More