© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Jeff Pearlman writes about the life of Bo Jackson in new book

Published November 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
the-last-folk-hero.jpg
Haper Collins
/

From the mid-1980s into the early 1990s, the greatest athlete of all time streaked across American sports and popular culture. Stadiums struggled to contain him. Clocks failed to capture his speed. His strength was legendary. His power unmatched. Video game makers turned him into an invincible character—and they were dead-on. He climbed (and walked across) walls, splintered baseball bats over his knee, turned oncoming tacklers into ground meat. He became the first person to simultaneously star in two major professional sports, and overtook Michael Jordan as America’s most recognizable pitchman. He was on our televisions, in our magazines, plastered across billboards. He was half man, half myth.

Then, almost overnight, he was gone. He was Bo Jackson.

Jeff Pearlman's new book is "The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson."

Tags
The Roundtable athletesportsbiography
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    11/7/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • Book cover for "The Envoy"
    The Roundtable
    "The Envoy: Mastering the Art of Diplomacy with Trump and the World" by former Ambassador Gordon Sondland
    Joe Donahue
    If you’ve heard of Gordon Sondland, it’s likely for one of the following two reasons: one, that he served as the US ambassador to the European Union as a political appointee of President Trump; or two, that he appeared as a pivotal witness in Trump’s impeachment trial. Yes, Sondland is the “quid pro quo” guy. His new book is "The Envoy: Mastering the Art of Diplomacy with Trump and the World."
  • johniriving-thelastchairlift
    The Roundtable
    Book Show preview: John Irving's "The Last Chairlift"
    Joe Donahue
    John Irving has written some of the most acclaimed books of our time, among them, "The World According to Garp," "A Widow for One Year," "A Prayer for Owen Meany" and "The Cider House Rules." He now returns with his first novel in seven years—a ghost story, a love story, and a lifetime of sexual politics, "The Last Chairlift."
  • Tim Vercellotti
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Tim Vercellotti
    Alan Chartock
    The Bay State is about to have a new governor. In today’s Congressional Corner, Tim Vercellotti of the Western New England University poll and professor of political science continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 99
    Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
Load More