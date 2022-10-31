John A. Farrell discusses new biography of Ted Kennedy
John A. Farrell’s new biography of Edward Kennedy is the first single-volume exploration into the life of the Lion of the Senate since his death. Farrell’s long acquaintance with the Kennedy universe helped garner him access to a remarkable range of new sources, including segments of Kennedy’s personal diary and his private confessions to members of his family in the days that followed the accident on Chappaquiddick. The book is "Ted Kennedy: A Life."