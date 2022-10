In his acclaimed #1 bestseller "Dark Towers," David Enrich presented the never-before-told saga of how Deutsche Bank became the global face of financial recklessness and criminality. Now in "Servants of the Damned, " Enrich turns his eye towards the world of “Big Law” and the nearly unchecked influence these firms wield to shield the wealthy and powerful—and bury their secrets.

Listen • 15:18