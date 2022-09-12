© 2022
The Roundtable

Falling into Place - The Blake Annex

Published September 12, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s Blake Annex, a co-working space in downtown Albany, New York. We are joined by: Peter Gannon, United Way of the Greater Capital Region President and CEO; Angelique Powell, Director of Community Animation at The Blake Annex; and Sarah Smith Syden, Executive Director, Girls on the Run Capital Region.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
