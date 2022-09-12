Falling into Place - The Blake Annex

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s Blake Annex, a co-working space in downtown Albany, New York. We are joined by: Peter Gannon, United Way of the Greater Capital Region President and CEO; Angelique Powell, Director of Community Animation at The Blake Annex; and Sarah Smith Syden, Executive Director, Girls on the Run Capital Region.