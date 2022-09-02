© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Spencertown Academy Arts Center's Festival of Books 2022

Published September 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
spencertownacademy-festivalofbooks2022.jpg
Provided
/
spencertownacademy.org

Spencertown Academy Arts Center’s 17th annual Festival of Books takes place over Labor Day weekend, September 2 through September 5. The Festival features a giant used book sale, two days of discussions with and readings by esteemed authors, and a children’s program.

There will be several author events. There will also be a bookmaking arts exhibit by Suzy Banks Baum. Admission is free to all of the events, save for the Members Preview early book-buying opportunity detailed below. Masks are required inside the building. The Festival, which began in 2006 as a book sale to raise funds for the Academy’s community arts programs, has grown into one of the biggest and most eagerly anticipated cultural events of the year.

David Highfill is a festival co-chair and he joins us this morning.

Tags

The Roundtable spencertown academy arts centerfestival of booksbooksReadingliterature
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    9/2/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois, and Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly.
  • Gerald Malloy
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Gerald Malloy
    Alan Chartock
    A surprise Republican candidate has emerged in Vermont. In today’s Congressional Corner, U.S. Senate hopeful Gerald Malloy speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
  • Book cover: tiffaniedrayton-blackamericanrefuge-viking.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Black American Refugee" by Tiffanie Drayton
    Joe Donahue
    In the summer of 2020, as America underwent a reckoning with racism that was centuries in the making, Tiffanie Drayton wrote a provocative, personal, and widely shared New York Times essay called “I’m A Black American. I Had to Get Out.” In it, she reflects on her choice to leave the U.S. to return to her home island of Tobago, right before the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd—and how she felt grieving and raging for Black Americans from across an ocean. Now, in her powerful new memoir, "Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream" (Viking), Drayton is telling her story – that of a woman coming to terms with how systemic racism has poisoned America, and ultimately deciding she has to leave the “land of the free” to be truly emancipated.
  • Book cover for "Parent Nation"
    The Roundtable
    "Parent Nation" by pediatric surgeon and social scientist Dr. Dana Suskind
    Joe Donahue
    World-class pediatric surgeon, social scientist, and best-selling author of "Thirty Million Words" Dr. Dana Suskind's new book, "Parent Nation," helps parents recognize both their collective identity and their formidable power as custodians of our next generation.
Load More