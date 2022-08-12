© 2022
Auguste Rodin

  • L-R: Bust of St. John the Baptist, original model 1880, cast by Francois Rudier 1883, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Gift of Samuel P. Avery, 1983 (93.11) Katherine Seney Simpson (Mrs. John W. Simpson), 1903. National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. Gift of Mrs. John W. Simpson, 1942.5.16 Hanako (Type A), 1907. Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Legion of Honor. Gift of Alma de Bretteville Spreckles, 1941.34.7
    The Roundtable
    "Rodin in the United States" at The Clark through 9/18
    Sarah LaDuke
    This summer, The Clark in Williamstown, Massachusetts, presents “Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern” - an exhibition that explores how American collectors embraced the French artist’s art over time. The exhibition was guest curated by independent scholar Antoinette Le Normand-Romain.Esther Bell is the Robert and Martha Berman Lipp Chief Curator of the Clark Art Institute - and just this week it was announced that she has also been appointed as The Clark’s Deputy Director. She leads us on an audio tour.