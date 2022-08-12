Auguste Rodin

This summer, The Clark in Williamstown, Massachusetts, presents “Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern” - an exhibition that explores how American collectors embraced the French artist’s art over time. The exhibition was guest curated by independent scholar Antoinette Le Normand-Romain.Esther Bell is the Robert and Martha Berman Lipp Chief Curator of the Clark Art Institute - and just this week it was announced that she has also been appointed as The Clark’s Deputy Director. She leads us on an audio tour.

Listen • 24:03