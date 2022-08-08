© 2022
Shakespeare & Company presents "Hymn"

Published August 8, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Shakespeare & Company

In the play, “Hymn,” now running at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts, two men meet at a funeral. One knew the deceased; one did not. They form a deep bond, but cracks appear as they begin to realize that true courage comes in different forms. The new play, filled with music, asks what it takes to be a good father, brother, or son.

“Hymn” by playwright Lolita Chakrabarti features performers "ranney" and Kevin Craig West and runs through August 28 at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre. We welcome the production’s director – Regge Life.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
