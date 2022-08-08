Shakespeare & Company presents "Hymn"

In the play, “Hymn,” now running at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts, two men meet at a funeral. One knew the deceased; one did not. They form a deep bond, but cracks appear as they begin to realize that true courage comes in different forms. The new play, filled with music, asks what it takes to be a good father, brother, or son.

“Hymn” by playwright Lolita Chakrabarti features performers "ranney" and Kevin Craig West and runs through August 28 at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre. We welcome the production’s director – Regge Life.