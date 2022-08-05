© 2022
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Songs for a New World"

Published August 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Berkshire Theatre Group

The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown ("Parade," "Bridges of Madison County"), "Songs for the New World" is a moving collection of songs which examine life, love and the choices that we make. It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice or take a stand or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the "Songs for a New World."

With a small, powerhouse, multi-ethnic cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today’s popular music, Songs for a New World brings us face to face with those moments in life when everything seems perfect and then goes sideways.

Mia Munn and Nathe Rowbothan are both company members and join us this morning.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
