The Roundtable

"The Year Time Stopped: The Global Pandemic in Photos"

Published August 4, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
In 2020, the world experienced massive change. Millions of lives were ended—and millions more upended—by the Covid-19 pandemic. The shocking police killings of Black men and women gave rise to powerful social movements and widespread collective action to rectify centuries of injustice and racism in the United States and globally. Together, these three colossal events tested the resilience of the social fabric bringing us all together.

Attempting to illuminate and make sense of this new reality, photographers from around the world documented these transformational moments as they unfolded.

Curated by the founders of Scopio, a community-based image marketplace, a stunning and unforgettable visual history that captures the world’s response to major events that defined 2020: the COVID pandemic and the sweeping movements for racial and social justice.

Nour Chamoun joins us.

Related Content
  • Alessandra Biaggi
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Alessandra Biaggi
    Alan Chartock
    For Congressional candidates this election cycle, foreign policy looms large.In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, who is running in the primary for New York’s 17th House district, wraps up her conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    8/4/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
  • Josh Riley is running for Congress in New York
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Josh Riley
    Alan Chartock
    Democrats in New York’s new 19th district have a key primary in August. In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic candidate Josh Riley speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded July 19.
  • Book cover for "The Deal Goes Down" by Larry Beinhart
    The Roundtable
    "The Deal Goes Down" by Larry Beinhart
    Joe Donahue
    Edgar-Award winning writer Larry Beinhart returns, and so does his legendary detective, with a gripping thriller about marital discord, contract killing, off-piste skiing and the deep state. His new novel is "The Deal Goes Down."
Load More