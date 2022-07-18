"Thank You for Your Servitude" by Mark Leibovich

Mark Leibovich’s new book "Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission" is a timely look at how Trump’s bullying and singular command of his political base created a dangerous cult of submission in the Republican party that allowed “stop the steal,” the Jan. 6 insurrection, and so much more to occur.

The book is an account of the moral rout of a major American political party, tracking the transformation of Rubio, Cruz, Graham, and their ilk into the administration’s chief enablers. What would these politicos do to preserve their “relevance”? Almost anything, it turns out.

Mark Leibovich is author of four books about the political culture of twenty-first-century Washington, D.C. He recently joined The Atlantic, after a 10-year stint as the chief national correspondent for The New York Times Magazine.