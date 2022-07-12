© 2022
The Roundtable

RT Panel - Malcolm Nance book release event at The Linda

Published July 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
Book cover for "They Want to Kill Americans" by Malcolm Nance
Provided
/
MacMillan/St. Martin's Press

Malcolm Nance’s new book is “They Want To Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency.”

"They Want to Kill Americans" is the first detailed look into the heart of (what he calls) the active Trump-led insurgency, setting the stage for a second nation-wide rebellion on American soil. This is a chilling early warning to the nation from a counterterrorism intelligence professional: America is primed for a possible explosive wave of terrorist attacks and armed confrontations that aim to bring about a Donald Trump led dictatorship.

Malcolm Nance is an expert on terrorism, extremism, and insurgency. A 34-year, Arabic-speaking veteran of the US intelligence community's Combating Terrorism program, he has been called the “Neil DeGrasse Tyson of Counterterrorism” and is considered one of the Great African-Americans in Espionage by the International Spy Museum. He is counter-terrorism analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
