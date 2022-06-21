"Forbidden City" by Vanessa Hua

Vanessa Hua is a columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle and the author of the novel “A River of Stars” and a story collection, “Deceit and Other Possibilities.”
In her new novel “Forbidden City” (Ballentine Books) – it’s the eve of China’s Cultural Revolution and sixteen-year-old Mei dreams of becoming a model revolutionary. When the Communist Party recruits girls for a mysterious duty in the capital, she seizes the opportunity to escape her impoverished village. It is only when Mei arrives at the Chairman’s opulent residence—a forbidden city unto itself—that she learns that the girls’ job is to dance with the Party elites.
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI and Director of the RPI-IBM Artificial Intelligence research collaboration Jim Hendler, and The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller.
Dorset Theatre Festival in Dorset, VT will open the 45th Season of professional summer theatre at the Dorset Playhouse with a regional revival of the classic thriller, “Wait Until Dark,” directed by Jackson Gay. The preview performance is scheduled for Thursday and the play opens on Friday, June 24 and runs through July 9th at the Dorset Playhouse. Dina Janis is the Artistic Director of the Dorset Theatre Festival and joins us this morning with a preview.
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi is the Andrew Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University and the founding director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research. Kendi was recognized as one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World, and awarded a 2021 MacArthur Fellowship, popularly known as the Genius Grant. He joins to to discuss his new book, "How to Raise an Antiracist" (One World).
The Adirondack Theatre Festival’s 28th season is currently underway in Glens Falls, New York. The season includes exclusive first looks at new drafts of cutting-edge titles that have generated major buzz throughout American theater. First up is: “The Chinese Lady” – running through June 26th - fresh from a sold-out run at NYC’s Public Theater, this show is quickly becoming one of the most widely produced plays in America. Miriam Weisfeld is producing artistic director of Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, NY and is presenting her first ATF season.
When Kate Swenson’s son Cooper was diagnosed with severe, nonverbal autism, her world stopped. She had always dreamed of having the perfect family life — watching her boy play at baseball games, walking him down the aisle. She hadn’t signed up for life as a mother raising a child with a disability. But through hard work, resilience and personal growth, she would come to learn that Cooper wasn’t the one who needed to change. She was.