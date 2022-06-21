6/21/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI and Director of the RPI-IBM Artificial Intelligence research collaboration Jim Hendler, and The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller.
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
When Kate Swenson’s son Cooper was diagnosed with severe, nonverbal autism, her world stopped. She had always dreamed of having the perfect family life — watching her boy play at baseball games, walking him down the aisle. She hadn’t signed up for life as a mother raising a child with a disability. But through hard work, resilience and personal growth, she would come to learn that Cooper wasn’t the one who needed to change. She was.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, Albany Law School professor and Director of the Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
Will Hermes is a long-time music writer and contributor to Rolling Stone, NPR, The New York Times, and Pitchfork. He is the author of "Love Goes to Buildings on Fire" and an upcoming biography of Lou Reed. He joins us often to share his expertise and at year's end we call on him to let us know what music we may have missed.Spotify Playlist:WAMC summer 2022