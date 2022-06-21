© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQQQ 103.3 FM, Sharon, will be off the air this morning due to antenna repair. Thank you for your patience.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

6/21/22 RT Panel

Published June 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
RTPanel.jpg
WAMC
/

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI and Director of the RPI-IBM Artificial Intelligence research collaboration Jim Hendler, and The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller.

Tags

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelRosemary ArmaoJim HendlerJ.P. Miller
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book cover for "Forever Boy" by Kate Swenson
    The Roundtable
    A mother's memoir of Autism and finding joy
    Joe Donahue
    When Kate Swenson’s son Cooper was diagnosed with severe, nonverbal autism, her world stopped. She had always dreamed of having the perfect family life — watching her boy play at baseball games, walking him down the aisle. She hadn’t signed up for life as a mother raising a child with a disability. But through hard work, resilience and personal growth, she would come to learn that Cooper wasn’t the one who needed to change. She was.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    6/20/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, Albany Law School professor and Director of the Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 80
    Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • Album covers for music played during the attached segment
    The Roundtable
    Summer 2022 Music Preview with Will Hermes
    Sarah LaDuke
    Will Hermes is a long-time music writer and contributor to Rolling Stone, NPR, The New York Times, and Pitchfork. He is the author of "Love Goes to Buildings on Fire" and an upcoming biography of Lou Reed. He joins us often to share his expertise and at year's end we call on him to let us know what music we may have missed.Spotify Playlist:WAMC summer 2022
Load More