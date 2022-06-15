© 2022
Barrington Stage Company presents "Andy Warhol in Iran"

Published June 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
"Andy Warhol In Iran"

Barrington Stage Company presents the World Premiere production of “Andy Warhol in Iran,” written by Brent Askari and directed by Skip Greer. The show is running through the June 25th on BSC’s St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

In 1976 Andy Warhol, the portrait painter of the rich and famous, travels to Tehran to take Polaroids of the Shah’s wife. While there, Warhol encounters a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil and makes him realize there is a world beyond himself.

Actor Henry Stram plays Andy Warhol. Henry has been seen on Broadway in "Network," "The Elephant Man," "Junk," "Inherit the Wind," "The Crucible," and "Titanic."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
