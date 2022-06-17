Actor Colton Haynes discusses new memoir

Actor and model Colton Haynes currently stars on The CW’s "Arrow." Previously, he was in hit shows such as "American Horror Story," "Teen Wolf," and "Scream Queens" and has appeared in films such as "Rough Night" and "San Andreas."

Four years ago, Colton Haynes woke up in a hospital. He’d had two seizures, lost the sight in one eye, almost ruptured a kidney, and been put on an involuntary psychiatry hold. Not yet thirty, he knew he had to take stock of his life and make some serious changes if he wanted to see his next birthday.

As he worked towards sobriety, Haynes allowed himself to become vulnerable for the first time in years and with that, discovered profound self-awareness. He had millions of social media followers who constantly told him they loved him. But what would they think if they knew his true story? If they knew where he came from and the things he had done?

His memoir is "Miss Memory Lane."