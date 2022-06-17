© 2022
The Roundtable

Actor Colton Haynes discusses new memoir

Published June 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Actor and model Colton Haynes currently stars on The CW’s "Arrow." Previously, he was in hit shows such as "American Horror Story," "Teen Wolf," and "Scream Queens" and has appeared in films such as "Rough Night" and "San Andreas."

Four years ago, Colton Haynes woke up in a hospital. He’d had two seizures, lost the sight in one eye, almost ruptured a kidney, and been put on an involuntary psychiatry hold. Not yet thirty, he knew he had to take stock of his life and make some serious changes if he wanted to see his next birthday.

As he worked towards sobriety, Haynes allowed himself to become vulnerable for the first time in years and with that, discovered profound self-awareness. He had millions of social media followers who constantly told him they loved him. But what would they think if they knew his true story? If they knew where he came from and the things he had done?

His memoir is "Miss Memory Lane."

The Roundtable actormemoirLGBTQ+addiction recovery
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book cover for "Rough Draft" by Katy Tur
    The Roundtable
    "Rough Draft: A Memoir" by Katy Tur
    Joe Donahue
    Katy Tur is the anchor of Katy Tur Reports on MSNBC, a correspondent for NBC News, and the author of the New York Times bestseller Unbelievable. Tur is the recipient of a 2017 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism. In her new memoir, "Rough Draft," Tur writes about her eccentric and volatile California childhood, punctuated by forest fires, earthquakes, and police chases—all seen from a thousand feet in the air. She recounts her complicated relationship with a father who was magnetic, ambitious, and, at times, frightening. And she charts her own survival from local reporter to globe-trotting foreign correspondent, running from her past.
  • danicaroem-burnthepage.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Burn the Page" - memoir by Delegate Danica Roem
    Joe Donahue
    Danica Roem made national headlines when –as a transgender former frontwoman for a metal band and a political newcomer—she unseated Virginia's most notoriously anti-LGBTQ 26-year incumbent Bob Marshall as state delegate. Danica is the nation’s first openly trans person elected to US state legislature. Her new book: "Burn the Page: A True Story of Torching Doubts, Blazing Trails, and Igniting Change" is her memoir-meets-manifesto. The book takes readers from Danica's lonely and closeted childhood to her position as a rising star in a party she's helped forever change.
  • courtneymaum-theyearofthehorses.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "The Year of the Horses" - memoir by Courtney Maum
    Joe Donahue
    At the age of thirty-seven, Courtney Maum found herself in an indoor arena in Connecticut, moments away from stepping back into the saddle. For her, this was not just a riding lesson, but a last-ditch attempt to pull herself back from the brink even though riding is a relic from the past she walked away from. She hadn’t been on or near a horse in over thirty years.
  • Book cover for "Sunshine Girl"
    The Roundtable
    Julianna Margulies celebrates release of memoir "Sunshine Girl" with signing in Hudson, NY
    Joe Donahue
    Actress Julianna Margulies is best known for her roles in television’s "ER" and "The Good Wife." She writes about her life in her new memoir, "Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life." She will be at Hudson Home in Hudson, New York for a very special book signing in celebration of the release of the new book from 1 – 3 p.m. at 366 Warren Street on Sunday, May 22.
  • Book cover for "BAM ... and then it hit me" by Karen Brooks Hopkins
    The Roundtable
    "BAM ... And then it Hit Me" - memoir from President Emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music Karen Brooks Hopkins
    Joe Donahue
    President Emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Karen Brooks Hopkins, discusses her new memoir "BAM. . . and Then It Hit Me" (powerHouse Books) an exhilarating romp through the evolution of the renowned cultural institution and its profound influence on the growth of Brooklyn’s creative economy.
  • sixwalks-benshattuck.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Ben Shattuck's "Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau"
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau” is a memoir and travelog by Ben Shattuck, published by Tin House.Living through a dark period of early adulthood, Ben Shattuck, in quiet desperation, began to trace 19th century writer and naturalist Henry David Thoreau’s hikes around the northeast. Many miles and several years later, Shattuck has written a meditative journey toward personhood - expressed by placing Thoreau’s writing alongside Shattuck’s writing and illustration.
  • Book cover: tiffaniedrayton-blackamericanrefuge-viking.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream" by Tiffanie Drayton
    Joe Donahue
    In the summer of 2020, as America underwent a reckoning with racism that was centuries in the making, Tiffanie Drayton wrote a provocative, personal, and widely shared New York Times essay called “I’m A Black American. I Had to Get Out.” In it, she reflects on her choice to leave the U.S. to return to her home island of Tobago, right before the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd—and how she felt grieving and raging for Black Americans from across an ocean. Now, in her powerful new memoir, "Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream" (Viking), Drayton is telling her story – that of a woman coming to terms with how systemic racism has poisoned America, and ultimately deciding she has to leave the “land of the free” to be truly emancipated.
