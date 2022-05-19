© 2022
"It Was Vulgar and It Was Beautiful: How AIDS Activists Used Art to Fight a Pandemic" by Jack Lowery

Published May 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
In the late 1980s, the AIDS pandemic was annihilating queer people, intravenous drug users, and communities of color in America, and disinformation about the disease ran rampant. Out of the activist group ACT UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power), an art collective that called itself Gran Fury formed to campaign against corporate greed, government inaction, stigma, and public indifference to the epidemic.

Writer Jack Lowery examines Gran Fury’s art and activism from iconic images like the “Kissing Doesn’t Kill” poster to the act of dropping piles of fake bills onto the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Lowery offers a complex, moving portrait of a collective and its members, who built essential solidarities with each other and whose lives evidenced the profound trauma of enduring the AIDS crisis.

Jack Lowery's book is "It Was Vulgar and It Was Beautiful: How AIDS Activists Used Art to Fight a Pandemic."

The Roundtable aidspandemicarthiv/aidsHIV/Aids awarenessLGBTQ+
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
