The Roundtable

5/23/22 RT Panel

Published May 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelLibby Postcianna freeman-tolbertfran berman
