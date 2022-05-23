Congressional Corner with Sianay Chase Clifford

Three women have three conversations that draw us into their inner lives. Listen carefully: what will they reveal to each other, and what does each have to hide?A play about being human, an exploration of betrayal, and an appeal to listen before it’s too late, "The Approach" follows the story of Anna, Cora, and Denise as they converse over coffee about their shared childhoods and burgeoning middle-age, with much left unspoken.The Shakespeare & Company production of "The Approach" by Mike O'Rowe, will include both in-person and online performances. Directed by Mark Farrell and Tina Packer, "The Approach" features Nicole Ansari, Elizabeth Aspenlieder, and Michelle Joyner. It runs May 6 to May 29 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Listen • 21:32