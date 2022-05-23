Congressional Corner with Sianay Chase Clifford

Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
We’ll learn about the new exhibition “Thomas Cole’s Studio: Memory and Inspiration,” which explores the creative directions of the painter’s last years, the rich and diverse group of works left in his studio at his death, and how his example so powerfully affected the evolution of art in America. Thomas Cole was already the most famous landscape painter in America when he died unexpectedly at the age of 47 in February 1848. Betsy Jacks is Executive Director of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site and joins us in studio. On the phone, we welcome Franklin Kelly, Senior Curator of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, who is curating the exhibition at the Thomas Cole Site in Catskill, New York.
Jim Kaat spent 25 years in the majors, pitching in the 50s and the 80s, and never really left, also working as a coach and broadcaster. And now, at age 83, the 16-time Gold Glover and winner of 283 games is finally being inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in July.
Vermont voters have some big decisions to make this year. In today’s Congressional Corner, WAMC’s Ian Pickus continues his conversation with Vermont Democratic Senate candidate Isaac Evans-Frantz. This interview was recorded April 28.
Three women have three conversations that draw us into their inner lives. Listen carefully: what will they reveal to each other, and what does each have to hide?A play about being human, an exploration of betrayal, and an appeal to listen before it’s too late, "The Approach" follows the story of Anna, Cora, and Denise as they converse over coffee about their shared childhoods and burgeoning middle-age, with much left unspoken.The Shakespeare & Company production of "The Approach" by Mike O'Rowe, will include both in-person and online performances. Directed by Mark Farrell and Tina Packer, "The Approach" features Nicole Ansari, Elizabeth Aspenlieder, and Michelle Joyner. It runs May 6 to May 29 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox, Massachusetts.