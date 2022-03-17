We Got The Beat: Women in Music Summit at Bearsville Theater 3/25-27

“We Got the Beat – A Women in Music Summit” will bring together creatives and music lovers for three days of concerts, panels, screenings, and conversation at Woodstock, New York’s historic Bearsville Theater, March 25-27th.

The event is an immersive weekend covering every aspect of the contributions made by women to the world of music. We’ll talk with producers Lizzie Vann – owner of the Bearsville Theatre - and music journalist Holly George-Warren to get a preview.

Full program of events here.