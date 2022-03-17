© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

We Got The Beat: Women in Music Summit at Bearsville Theater 3/25-27

Published March 17, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
wegotthebeat.jpg
Provided

We Got the Beat – A Women in Music Summit” will bring together creatives and music lovers for three days of concerts, panels, screenings, and conversation at Woodstock, New York’s historic Bearsville Theater, March 25-27th.

The event is an immersive weekend covering every aspect of the contributions made by women to the world of music. We’ll talk with producers Lizzie Vann – owner of the Bearsville Theatre - and music journalist Holly George-Warren to get a preview.

Full program of events here.

Tags

The Roundtable musicwomenBearsville TheaterWe Got The BeatWomen In Musicwoodstock
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Joan Osborne
    The Roundtable
    On the heels of "Radio Waves," Joan Osborne to perform, speak at "We Got The Beat" summit
    Ian Pickus
    ,
    Later this month, several of music’s brightest lights will gather for a weekend conference at the Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock for the “We Got The Beat: Women in Music Summit.” The gathering runs March 25, 26 and 27, and features panels, performances and much more. My colleague Sarah LaDuke is hosting one of the panels. On March 27 at 6, Joan Osborne will sit for a conversation before a concert at 8. It all comes as she celebrates the release of her latest album “Radio Waves,” which features archival radio performances from Osborne’s long career.
  • Francesco Turrisi and Rhiannon Giddens
    The Roundtable
    Rhiannon Giddens on lockdown, laments, and language
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi are touring in support of their latest album “They’re Calling Me Home” and will be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 5 and at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, New York on Saturday, November 6.
  • angeliquekidjo-massmoca.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Global superstar Angélique Kidjo's musical theatre work "Yemandja" to premiere at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Angélique Kidjo has cross-pollinated the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America. Kidjo also travels the world advocating on behalf of children in her capacity as a UNICEF and OXFAM goodwill Ambassador and created her own charitable foundation, Batonga, dedicated to support the education of young girls in Africa. The global superstar and four-time Grammy Award winner now stars in "Yemandja," a new music theater work that is a family drama and historical thriller infused with Greek tragedy and themes of love, betrayal, honor, free will, and the horror and injustice of slavery. Named for a Yoruban deity, this MASS MoCA co-commission a parable about gods and humans that illuminates through song what can happen when people are robbed of their culture. The musical will be performed at MASS MoCA on March 4 and 5.
Load More